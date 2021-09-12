'Qismat 2' Trailer: Sargun Mehta & Ammy Virk Starrer Promises An Emotional Rollercoaster

Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta are back with their stunning duo, bringing the audiences one of the most awaited Punjabi movies of the year Qismat 2. The upcoming romantic drama is a sequel to the 2018 film Qismat and will see the original duo reprise their roles. The makers have finally released the film's trailer, promising an emotional ride for the audiences as it showcases the highs and lows in the characters' relationship.

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the three-minute-long clip follows with a flashback from the tragic end of the first romantic drama, suddenly shifting to the premise of the sequel. The movie's songs, namely the title track, Janam and Teri Ankheeyan have already been a buzzing hit among the audiences, with the trailer promising additional soulful numbers for music lovers. Qismat 2 is set for a theatrical release on 23 September 2021.

Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk are back with Qismat 2

The trailer follows the journey of leading duo Shiv (Virk) and Bani (Mehta), starting with a snippet of the 2018 film's ending where Shiva can be seen crying over Bani's dead body. The new leading pair meet in their college and become close friends, enjoying their blissful happy place. However, Shiva ends up developing feelings for her and is left tattered after Bani gets married to someone else. The take of one-sided love further complicates when they meet again, with their joyful ride turning into a tearful experience. The trailer leaves the audience wondering whether the duo will get the happy ending they deserve this time or not. Take a look.

Announcing the trailer on her Instagram account, Sargun wrote," And THE TRAILER IS OUT #QISMAT2 Judaa yaar tohn karna rabb di fitrat hai,Mainu marr ke mileya tu, kaisi qismat hai. 23RD SEPTEMBER 2021 IN THEATRES NEAR YOU' (Separation from a partner is in god's hand, finding you after death is my luck).

More about the movie

The movie has been written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, with Ankit Vijan, Navdeep Narula and Zee studios. Apart from Sargun and Ammy, it also stars Tania, Manpreet Singh Mandi, Hardip Gill, Satwant Kaur, Rupinder Rupi, Amrit Amby, Balwinder Bullet, and more in pivotal roles. The famous Punjabi lyricist Jaani will also mark his debut in the Punjabi movie industry with his cameo in the movie's title track, posing as Bani's groom. The film's music has been composed by B Praak with lyrics by Jaani. Navneet Misser is in charge of the choreography with editing by Manish More

(IMAGE: SARGUNMEHTA/ INSTA)