Queen Web Series: Here's The List Of Actors And The Characters They Played

Queen is an inspiring story of a woman who never got what she had always desired in life but got everything else. The story is based on Anita Sivakumaran’s book The Queen. The plot is based around the seminal interview between Shakti Seshadri (portrayed by Ramya Krishnan), the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Lillete (Lillete Dubey), a television interviewer. The web series was launched on December 14 and is available on the MX Player app and website. Take a look at some of the key characters in the web series who can be seen in pivotal roles:

Anikha Surendran as a young 10-year old Shakthi Seshadri:

Anikha Surendran plays the role of young Shakti, a diligent convent girl whose dreams have come to an abrupt end. She is unprepared for the vagaries of living a celebrity life and her portrayal of a student looking for love by giving love is simply commendable.

Anjana Jayaprakash as young 17-year old Shakthi Seshadri:

Anjana is also seen playing the role of Seshadri in the series. Anjana takes over the role when the lead turns 17.

Sonia Agarwal as Shakti’s mother Ranganayaki:

Sonia Agarwal also plays a key role in the series. She plays Shakthi’s mother and shares a toxic relationship with her. Ranganayaki is an actress who has reached the end of her prime and seeks much more in life.

Indrajith Sukumaran as GMR:

GMR plays the love interest of Shakthi Seshadri. A major part of the plot is centred around Shakti meeting her first love who goes on to change everything in her life. He is a married individual who seeks to have full control over Shakti’s life, which also leaves her traumatised.

Vanitha Krishna Chandran as Janaki:

Janaki essays the role of Vanitha Krishna Chandran and is seen as GMR's wife. She also has a child from her earlier marriage. This makes Janaki grateful to her husband for taking her in and she ignores all of his meandering ways.

Lillete Dubey as Ranganayaki:

Lillete Dubey plays the role of the interviewer. She can be seen in conversation with Shakti and the different phases of her life are woven together by the interview, which sees her reliving her past in flashbacks.

