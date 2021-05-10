Rahul Vohra Got Married 6 Months Ago; Wife & Co-actor Jyoti Tiwari Pens Note On Death

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra’s death due to COVID-19 after penning a message on lack of proper treatment became a talking point on social media. The news was shocking for his wife Jyoti Tiwari, who had married him six months ago, and was also his co-star. The actor expressed her regret about ‘adhura pyar’ (incomplete love).

Rahul Vohra’s wife pens a heartbreaking message

Jyoti Tiwari shared multiple messages on social media upon Rahul Vohra’s death that left netizens saddened. Posting an image on Instagram stories, from Holi celebrations, she wrote, “Chale gaye na pyaar adhura kar ke’ (You left me, right? by giving me, incomplete love.’ She also wrote on Facebook stories, ‘aaj sara bhram toor gaya’ (today, all my illusions have been shattered).

Sharing a picture from their wedding, that had taken place in December last year, she mourned her husband's loss. “Our last meeting was also incomplete. I don’t know why God liked you so much. My life, my world, just be happy whenever you are.’

A day before Rahul’sdeath, she had shared her anger at the websites that were spreading ‘fake information’ about her husband’s health. She had urged fans to report those pages. She had expressed her faith then that he will be fine soon.

She had also written, ‘Please help us’ on Rahul Vohra’s post about his coronavirus diagnosis and the failure to get proper treatment.

Since their wedding, Rahul and Jyoti had starred together in many of the videos on his channel. He had 2 million followers on Facebook, 111 K subscribers on Youtube and 7.9 million views on the platfor.

Rahul, in a heartbreaking message, wrote," Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra." ( I too would have been saved, had I received good treatment, along with details, 'Name-Rahul Vohra. Age -35 Hospital name -Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur,Delhi. Bed no -6554."

He concluded his message, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu' (I will take birth again and do do good work. I have lost all courage now." The post left netizens in shock.

