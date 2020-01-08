Rajinikanth's Mega-budget Darbar All Set To Hit 7,000 Screens Worldwide, Pre-dawn In Some

Superstar Rajinikanth's movie Darbar which is set to hit the screens on January 9 is expected to set its first record of the decade. It is made with a budget of whopping 200 crores and is directed by AR Muragadoss. The trailer created a record with many million views within 24 hours and the movie is going to hit 7,000 screens across the world and 4,000 screens in India alone, most of them in southern states.

Superstar Rajni is playing a cop after decades

The film is expected to set a good appeal even in the north as Bollywood star Sunil Shetty has been cast as the antagonist in the film. Nayanthara is going to be another strength for the film as she has an unlimited fan following in the south. The film plot is set in Mumbai and superstar Rajni is playing a cop after decades which has built expectations among the audience. Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has said that 80s Rajinikanth can be witnessed in the film.

The first show will begin at 4:30 am in many theatres

The film is expected to become a box office as Pongal festival holidays are ahead. The first show will begin at 4:30 am in many theatres of Chennai. The Madras high court has stayed the movie release in Malaysia as the film company Lyca films has to settle a debt of 23 crores to a Malaysian based DYM creation who approached the court. However, the court ordered that the film can be released in Malaysia if the deposit amount of Rs 4.99 crores is paid by Lyca to DYM creations. There is no bar for the movie in other places except Malaysia because of this case.

