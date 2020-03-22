Rashmika Mandanna And Himanshi Khurana Show How To Nail The Summer Look; See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular faces of the southern film industry of India. The actor has predominantly worked in Telugu and Kannada movies. Apart from her acting skills lauded by the audience, Rashmika Mandanna's styling and fashion choices are loved by fashionistas.

On the other hand, Himanshi Khurana is a well-known face from the Big Boss 13's house. She is also a model and actor, best known for her work in Punjabi movie industry. Himanshi appeared in the Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. Alongside her on-screen deliveries, the star is also a fashion enthusiast. Check out Rashmika Mandanna and Himanshi Khurrana's summer wardrobe.

Rashmika Mandanna's summer wardrobe:

Rashmika is an active social media personality. The south star has over 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Scrolling down her wall, it can be proved that her Instagram page could be a perfect place to get some fashion cues from. As the summer season has kicked in, here are some of Rashmika Mandanna's chic outfits to add to your shopping list.

Floral Dress

Light Jumpsuit:

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna gives major summer fashion goals in botanical dress

Casual Denim:

Off-Shoulder and Cold-Shoulder:

Also Read | Asim Riaz tries to impress Neha Kakkar & Himanshi Khurrana as 'Kalla Sohna Nai' plays

Himanshi Khurrana's Wardrobe:

The Bigg Boss 13's contestant Himanshi Khurrana's style is considered chic and stylish. As of now, she has garnered over 5.5 million followers on Instagram. From the Bigg Boss' house to Punjabi video songs, Himanshi Khurrana has set some huge fashion and styling goals for her fans.

Although her wardrobe usually teaches how to perfectly ace ethnic wear, it is nowhere behind on inspiring the summer fashion as well. Let's take a look at Himanshi's summer wardrobe -

Short Dress Ensemble:

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's trendy hairstyles to take cues from; check out the pictures here

Off-Shoulder Floral Dress

Denim and Leggins -

Also Read | Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana called "adorable" by fans in 'Kalla Sohna Nai' song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.