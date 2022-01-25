Republic Day 2022: Happy Republic Day Wishes, GIFs, WhatsApp Status, Quotes And Pictures

India will commemorate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. While the nation gained independence on 15 August 1947, Republic Day marks the day when the colonial Government of India Act of 1935 was replaced with a Constitution based on land’s own laws, as India turned into a Republic. While Dr. Rajendra Prasad was appointed as the first-ever President of India, a Constituent Assembly was drafted that was declared as the parliament.

Approximately 24,000 citizens will be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year in Delhi on January 26 and will witness some of the largest and most significant parades, and colourful state tableaus that will depict India’s defense capabilities, and cultural heritage. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, where gatherers will observe 2-minute silence to pay homage and respect to the fallen soldiers who fought in the line of duty. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag, and citizens will observe this significant day, here are some quotes, wishes, and messages to forward to the loved ones.

Republic Day 2022 wishes, messages, WhatsApp status to share with friends & family members

Never forget those who have fought for us to celebrate the day. Happy Republic Day!

“Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age.” – BR Ambedkar, father of Indian constitution. Happy Republic Day!

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day 2021

We might not be the richest nation in the world, we might be deprived of the finances and the luxuries of this world, but my brothers and sisters let us maintain our peaceful coexistence and above all, the love for our nation. Happy Republic Day 2021!

“Bombs and pistols do not make revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.” – Bhagat Singh. Happy Republic Day to you!

Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2021!

[Credit: Twitter/@plzkeepsmile]

We Salute the Brave Souls of India Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, and Rabindranath Tagore on This Republic Day!

Today is the day when everyone – young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the best nation under the sun. Happy Republic Day!

As We Match Out, In The Spirit Of Brotherhood And Nationhood,

Let Us Not Forget To Defend. The Colors Of Our Flag With All We Have.

Happy Republic Day!

Let us pray for the prosperity and unity of our country

On this republic day

As we remember those who fought

To give us freedom.

Vande Mataram!

Freedom is not given, it's taken - Subhash Chandra Bose. Happy 73rd Republic Day

Let’s promise our motherland that We will do everything to enrich and preserve the heritage of our ethos and our treasure.

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Happy Republic Day

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day 2021.

May you have enough happiness to make you sweet, enough trials to make you strong, enough sorrow to keep you human, and enough hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!

The father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi said, "Be the change you wish to see in this world" and those words are relevant even today. Be a Leader. Make the Difference. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

Republic Day 2022: Quotes and pictures

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plow, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda

[Credit: Pixabay]

"Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever". Happy Republic Day!

"Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for". Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

[Credit: Pixabay]

Mahatma Gandhi: "You must be the change you want to see in the world."

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." -Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood" - Chandrasekhar Azad

[Credit: Pixabay]

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." -Rabindranath Tagore

We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – B. R. Ambedkar

"An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind" -Mahatma Gandhi

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Patel

[Credit: Twitter/@Nachike20192984]

Freedom in Mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the Nation on Republic Day.

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men." BR Ambedkar

[Credit: Twitter/@mdaaqib9973]

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you" - B.R Ambedkar

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

[Credit: Instagram/emo_nixx/Army]

"Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act."- Annie Besant

"Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse." - Jawaharlal Nehru

[Credit: Twitter/@plzkeepsmile]