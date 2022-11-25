Richa Chadha Gets Backing From Pakistan, Outrageous Galwan Tweet Used To Target India

Pakistan targeted India on Friday, using a controversial tweet made by actor Richa Chadha. Richa had reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Army is 'always ready' for any order from the government on taking back parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, on her Twitter timeline and written, "Galwan says hi."

Thereafter, many had lambasted her for the disrespect, including her contemporary from the industry Akshay Kumar. Taking to Twitter, Akshay had shared a snippet of the now-deleted tweet of Richa, and said that he was 'deeply hurt'. Akshay had also schooled Richa, saying 'nothing should ever make us ungrateful towards our forces'.

Earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued an elaborate statement, condemning 'the most irresponsible' statement of Richa and also urged the Maharashtra government and the police to take action against the actor.

Pakistan targets India using Richa Chadha's post

However, Pakistan chose to use the outrageous comment of Richa Chadha to launch an attack on India. Pakistan's HUM News, twisting and turning the real issue, wrote, "Bollywood actress targetted by extremist for showing mirror to Indian Army, Akshay Kumar also tweeted."

The Pakistan media, however, conveniently ignored the fact Chadha had deleted the Twitter post and put out a public apology. Claiming that it can never be her intention to hurt sentiments, the actor apologised and said that it would 'sadden' her if her 'unintentional words' triggered the feeling among her 'brothers in the fauj', of which her grandfather was an 'illustrious' part.