‘RIP Cartoon Network’ Trends Online Amid Reports Of Merger With Warner Bros

It was recently reported that Cartoon Network Studios is set to merge with Warner Bros Animation after the news od wide layoffs in the company broke online.

The latest reports of Cartoon Network Studios' merger with Warner Bros left the netizens in shock and they began grieving the same by trending ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ online. The netizens also went down memory lane and recalled the iconic shows they watched on the channel. The report came shortly after it was revealed that Warner Bros laid off a lot of employees. 

Cartoon Network merger with Warner Bros?

According to the latest reports by Collider, it was revealed that Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation were merging and they will consolidate their animation departments for Warner Bros. Discovery. The reports came out soon after it was revealed that Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) laid off 82 scripted, unscripted, and animation employees which constitute about 26% of the company's workforce. In addition to this, it was even reported that Warner Bros is currently not planning to fill 43 other vacant positions. 

As the news broke online, it created a massive buzz on the internet among people who have grown up watching numerous shows on Cartoon Network. While they began grieving the loss by trending ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ they even went nostalgic and remembered the memorable shows depicted on the channel.

Some netizens also thanked CN for making their childhood memorable while others mentioned how much it hurt to learn about the merger. Some also reflected on how the merger would be a mistake for the studio while others paid tribute to the network thanking them for 30 years of great storytelling and characters.

