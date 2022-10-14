‘RIP Cartoon Network’ Trends Online Amid Reports Of Merger With Warner Bros

The latest reports of Cartoon Network Studios' merger with Warner Bros left the netizens in shock and they began grieving the same by trending ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ online. The netizens also went down memory lane and recalled the iconic shows they watched on the channel. The report came shortly after it was revealed that Warner Bros laid off a lot of employees.

Cartoon Network merger with Warner Bros?

According to the latest reports by Collider, it was revealed that Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation were merging and they will consolidate their animation departments for Warner Bros. Discovery. The reports came out soon after it was revealed that Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) laid off 82 scripted, unscripted, and animation employees which constitute about 26% of the company's workforce. In addition to this, it was even reported that Warner Bros is currently not planning to fill 43 other vacant positions.

As the news broke online, it created a massive buzz on the internet among people who have grown up watching numerous shows on Cartoon Network. While they began grieving the loss by trending ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ they even went nostalgic and remembered the memorable shows depicted on the channel.

Some netizens also thanked CN for making their childhood memorable while others mentioned how much it hurt to learn about the merger. Some also reflected on how the merger would be a mistake for the studio while others paid tribute to the network thanking them for 30 years of great storytelling and characters.

RIP Cartoon Network Studios, this David Zaslav guy is the worse CEO i seen for television for a while.



He making a lot of bad decisions and that is removing Infinity Train.



Seriously the discovery merge was a big mistake that did more harm then good. — Mikan Ghoulkiwi (@MikanGamerPrime) October 12, 2022

Thank you for all the years RIP Cartoon Network 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/pmnmKrlT05 — AnimeDevilHunter (@anime_paradis) October 13, 2022

Rip Cartoon Network Studios (as we know it)



1994-2022



While the brand will still exist, Cartoon Network Studios will be merged with Warner Bros. Animation. pic.twitter.com/ZycVF4iJxX — Ben 10 News (@BenTenNews) October 12, 2022

To everyone at cartoon network, thank you for 30 years of great storytelling and characters.

You will be missed, RIP Cartoon Network.#FireDavidZaslav pic.twitter.com/bPARfyty61 — Kren (@KrensThighHighs) October 12, 2022

Image: Instagram/@cartoonnetworkofficial