'RRR' Overseas BO Collection: Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Opens To Great Numbers In Aus, NZ

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR opened to thumping reviews on Friday, March 25. The film was one of the highly anticipated ones ever since it was announced, has been receiving smashing reviews from all across. Not just domestically, but the craze for the film had reached overseas as well and the numbers prove how the film has been treated well offshores, especially in Australia and New Zealand.

The film starring Ram Charn, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn have set the cash registers ringing. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas numbers on Twitter and explained how the box office numbers displaced The Batman numbers in Australia and claimed the number 1 spot.

RRR Box Office Overseas Collection

According to the film critic, the film raked in A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr] from Australia, NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs] from New Zealand and crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting] in the US that just shows the amount of love and appreciation the film is receiving from the fans overseas.

From its premiere shows alone, RRR became the first Indian film to breach the $3 million club. As per a report by Deadline, RRR is eyeing to close opening weekend at $15 million in the US. The report added that the film's US distributor Sarigami Cinema anticipated a $12-15 million opening weekend.

RRR which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crores, had a grand release on Friday worldwide on a record number of screens. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

Helmed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment whereas MM Keeravani scored the music of this big-budget Pan India drama, also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, and Alison Doody in crucial roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRMovie