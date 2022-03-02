Russia-Ukraine War: 7 Must-Read Books To Understand The Conflict And Its History Better

The military move of Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine has disrupted peace all across the Europe continent. As the humanitarian crisis continues, the citizens of Ukraine are forced to find refuge in safe shelters with many even fleeing the country in panic. As per a report by the Russian news agency, TASS, a source close to Russia-Ukraine talks has stated that the second round of negotiations has been postponed and not cancelled. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh day, here is a list of a few books for you to get a clear understanding of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine

Authored by Serheii Plokhy, The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine was published back in the year 2015. In the book, the author Plokhy narrates the history of Ukraine, right from the arrival of the vikings in the country to the Russian invasion of occupying the eastern Ukraine. Besides detailing the country's past and ongoing crisis, it also contains relevant information about historic events like the annexation of Crimea. For those unaware, it was back in 2014, when Russia took control of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. This move by Russia happened in the aftermath of the Revolution of Dignity and is part of the wider Russo-Ukrainian War.

Near Abroad: Putin, the West, and the Contest Over Ukraine and the Caucasus

Back in 2008, the incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin's intervention in the Georgia conflict was reportedly deemed as Russia's move to increase its power in the 'near abroad' i.e. the independent states of the former Soviet Union. However, the global economic recession masked this moved of Russia at the time. Six years later, in 2014 Russia invaded Ukraine again to annex Crimea. This book by geographer Gerard Toal, analyses the 'near abroad' as it further details Russia's offensive actions at the time.

Ukraine and Russia: From Civilised Divorce to Uncivil War

This book by Paul D'Anieri aptly outlines the dynamics of Russia, Ukraine and the Western countries. It chronologically details how Ukraine was separated from Russia back in 1991 which was termed as 'Civilized divorce' at the time. It further shares how the dynamics changed between Ukraine and Russia which led to an uncivil war in 2014.

Crimea: The Great Crimean War

As mentioned earlier, The Crimean War was the previous Russian invasion in Ukraine which resulted in the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia. In this book by Trevor Royle, the historian emphasises on the situation of both the countries involved in the war. Moroever, it also highlights the new weapons, combat tactics and medical innovation used by the invovled countries during the war.

Sofia Petrovna

Written by Lydia Chukovskaya, Sofia Petrovna is a fictional account of the Great Purge. When the lead woman protoganist in the novella learns that her son is caught up in the maelstrom of the purge, she joins the long lines of women outside the prosecutor's office to prove his innocence. The Great Purge or the Great Terror was Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin's campaign to solidify his power over the party and nation.

The Orphanage: A Novel

The Orphanage: A Novel by Serhiy Zhadan is the nightmarish account of the struggle of civilians who were caught in the conflict of eastern Ukraine. This book highights the human collateral damage that was caused as eastern Ukraine went under seige. Separated civilians in the occupied territory with a passion of survival hope to reunite with their families amid the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Black Square: Adventures in Post-Soviet Ukraine

Black Square: Adventures in Post-Soviet Ukraine by Sophie Pinkham portrays the time frame of the tumultous change after the fall of the USSR. From protesters shot at the capital city of Kyiv's main square to Russia annexing Crimea, this book highlights the bitter war in eastern Ukraine.

Image: Instagram/@lightinaugie