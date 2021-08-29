Russian Influencer Marina Lebedeva Dies After £4,000 Nose Job Procedure Goes Wrong

A Russian social media influencer, Marina Lebedeva passed away during a rhinoplasty procedure on Wednesday. The influencer went under the knife to 'correct' the shape of her nose at a $5,500 (Rs 4,04,232.40) surgery. According to The Sun, the 31-year-old was given anaesthetics before the surgery and her temperature soared. Read on to know more.

Russian model Marina Lebedeva dies during rhinoplasty procedure

Marina Lebedeva reportedly was undergoing a $5,500 nose job at an elite Russian clinic after her body had a possibly deadly reaction to the anaesthetics given to her during the surgery. The Russian influencer was once hailed by her fans and followers as an image guru. The 31-year-old wanted to 'correct' the shape of her nose through a rhinoplasty procedure.

According to the report, the Russian model's temperature soared, possibly as an adverse reaction to the anaesthetics. The ambulance was called as soon as the clinic realised there were complications, Lebedeva could not be saved. The influencer had passed away as the plastic surgeons and paramedics fought to save her at Artibeaut clinic in St Petersburg.

According to a report by Meaww, Post Lebedeva's death, the clinic was accused of medical negligence and a criminal investigation has been launched in St Petersburg. The video recorded and released by RenTV during her surgery will be used as evidence. If convicted, the plastic surgeons will face up to six years in jail. Reportedly, at the time of her death, Lebedeva's husband, who is an image consultant, was on a business trip. He is now the sole parent of the couple's young son.

Artibeaut Clinic’s director Alexander Efremov later released an official statement claiming that the social media influencer had cleared several tests before highly qualified medics carried out the surgery. According to him, the report suggests a genetic condition led to her death.

Efremov said in a statement, "A forensic medical examination will be carried out, but I can say that we performed the surgery according to all normal standards. If some violation occurred, it would be the first such case.”

The Russian Investigative Committee said it was still looking 'to establish the circumstances and cause of the woman's death'. The investigation of the criminal case continues. No further details related to her death have been released yet. Earlier, other social media influencers whose deaths grabbed people's attention recently include Albert Dyrlund, Julia Hennessy, Odalis Santos Mena and Sofia Cheung.

