Samantha Akkineni Took To Instagram To Show Off Her Beige Ruffled Dress; See Pics

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved actors of the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She was last seen in the movie Manmadhudu 2. She is currently filming Mdhuravada and has been very active on social media. In a recent post on her Instagram, we can see in a beautiful ruffled dress. Take a look at the dress here

Samantha Akkineni rocks a ruffled dress look

In this picture, we can see Samantha Akkineni in a beige ruffled floor-length dress which is paired up with a checkered Kaftan jacket completing her look. She captioned the picture by writing, “Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey ..📷”. In other picture, we can see her wearing a pearl, emeralds, and diamonds set giving a classic take on the actor's looks. Take a look here:

Earlier, she had also impressed her fans with a brown jacket with a white colour t-shirt which has red stripes on it. To complete her outfit, she is wearing light blue colour jeans. Take a look at her outfit.

