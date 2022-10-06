Scooby-Doo's New Halloween Movie Identifies Velma Dinkley As A Lesbian

As HBO Max’s new Scooby-Doo movie is officially released, the decades-long speculations and rumors about Velma Dinkley have been proven true. The movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, depicts Velma's sexual orientation. Velma from Scooby-Doo is a lesbian. This week, clips from the new Scooby-Doo! went viral, validating the long-held theories of fans about the character. In the clips, the geeky Mystery Incorporated member became dumbfounded and googly-eyed after meeting a costume designer.

In the recently released footage from the new movie, a feature-length Halloween special, Velma who is voiced by American actress Kate Micucci, meets Coco Diablo, a well-known costume designer who is behind some of the villains the gang has exposed. In the video, Velma is seen to be expressing her feelings by making expressions instead of her usual calm confidence. As the video proceeds, Velma ticks off a list of excellent traits of Diablo, like "obviously brilliant" and "loves animals," etc.

Furthermore, when Velma looks at Coco Diablo, her face flushes, and she says her well-known phrase, "jinkies."

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

Filmmaker James Gunn remarks on Velma's sexual orientation

Screenwriter and filmmaker James Gunn, who also penned the cult classic live-action movies, and Tony Cervone, the supervising producer of the Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated television series, supported these speculations, according to Variety. Even though Daphne and Fred have been flirting since the late 1960s, the authors were sadly never permitted to make Velma's sexuality public, Collider reported.

According to media reports, Gunn reportedly tweeted that he had tried to establish Velma's sexual orientation as a lesbian for his live-action movie featuring Linda Cardellini as the gang's bespectacled brain. The director said, “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script, but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)," Collider reported.

For decades, even generations, fans have created several theories about Velma. Since its 1969 premiere in the Hanna-Barbera animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, the character and the franchise have made numerous appearances in movies and television shows.

(Image: Twitter/ @scoobyhistory)