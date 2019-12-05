Shakeela's Movie 'Ladies Not Allowed' Faces Controversy; Says Censor Board Demanding Bribe

The famous south Indian adult actor Shakeela Khan has made the headlines after she slammed censor board members who were demanding bribe from her, reportedly. In an interview with leading daily, Shakeela said that the two censor board members have asked her for money to pass her upcoming production venture Ladies Not allowed. She further added that many movies that fall under adult comedy zone have been certified. But her upcoming venture Ladies Not Allowed is facing issues why? She further added that her movie was turned by the censor board not once but twice so far. She also shared that the movie is made with borrowed money. She said that so much efforts and investment have already gone into the making of the movie.

Shakeela's upcoming movie under trouble:

Shakeela further added that how the makers of the movie have also added a disclaimer at the start of the film itself about the movie is an adult comedy. She said in the interview that, they have made an adult comedy movie with the title Ladies Not Allowed and it is not a family entertainer at all. She also said that before starting the movie she and the filmmakers had already cleared that they were making an adult comedy movie and not a family film. She further mentioned that some of the censor board members are demanding a bribe to clear the movie. She said the movie has already faced rejection from the censor board twice now.

The south Indian actor also opened up about her upcoming movie that has landed in so much censor issues while in the past many films under the same genre have been passed by the censor team. The actor added that she had borrowed money from the financers to make her upcoming venture. She also said when many movies with the same genre can pass the censor board guidelines than why is her upcoming movie facing so many issues. She also mentioned that are the censor board members not passing her movie because she is the producer of this project.

