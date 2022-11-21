'Shalom': Kanye West Returns To Twitter After Ban Over Anti-Semitic Remarks, Musk Reacts

American rapper, Kanye West has returned to the microblogging platform Twitter after writing the Hebrew word "shalom" in a tweet. Kanye's Twitter account was suspended six weeks back for posting anti-Semitic remarks. As per The Sky News report, he shared the term, which is frequently interpreted as "peace" but is also used as a greeting or farewell, along with a happy emoji. A short while ago, he even tweeted, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked" and to it, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter responded, "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love".

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

The American rapper made these posts after his Twitter account was suspended earlier this month following declaring his plan to commit "death con 3" on Jews. He posted his inflammatory tweet after receiving a suspension from Instagram for making remarks that suggested Jews controlled the media.

Numerous companies ditched the rapper due to his antisemitic tweets

A few weeks later, prior to the completion of the Twitter transaction, his Twitter account was reportedly restored on the social media platform. But after a few tweets at the beginning of November, West said that in addition to giving up alcohol, "adult films," and sex, he was also going on a 30-day "verbal fast", Sky News reported. It is pertinent to mention that prior to Sunday's tweets, he last posted on November 4.

In the meantime, numerous companies ditched the rapper as a result of his antisemitic tweets, but Adidas canceled their lucrative Yeezy trainer agreement. Besides this, more individuals have been asking firms to sever ties with the West. The CEO of Endeavor, Bob Gersh, and Jeremy Zimmer of UTA are among the most recent detractors. In reaction to the criticism, MRC said that it was canceling its completed documentary, Ye, according to Deadline.

Last month, West made the announcement that he was purchasing the conservative-friendly fringe social network, Parler.

Furthermore, the most recent tweets of Kanye West, who is also known as Ye, were published after former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was restored over the weekend after being inactive for over two years. After Musk conducted a user poll online, which the former president just barely won, he was given permission to return.

In the midst of the standoff at the US Capitol building, Trump was prohibited in January 2021. Former president Trump, who founded his own social network, Truth Social, has indicated he won't be posting any time soon on Twitter.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)