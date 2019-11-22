Don't Miss! Indian Social Media Influencers You Can Take Fashion Cues From

Social media is gaining immense importance in every netizens’ day to day life. Be it a for checking movie timings or working on a college project, social media has taken care of everything. Talking about social media influencing, there is no doubt that it plays an important part in making several decisions related to fashion, food, travel or shopping. This social media platform is popular for its diversity and album like nature. Women have been ruling this platform since its dawn. In fact, all top female social media influencers have a strong presence on Instagram. Fashion and beauty are very popular among social media influencers. Here are some of India’s top social media’s fashion influencers to take fashion inspiration from.

Social Media influencers to take fashion inspiration from

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey is an Indian YouTuber, fashion blogger, model, and a famous social media influencer. Komal recently received the title of Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Blog 2019. She also worked for POPxo, a leading digital brand.

Sejal Kumar

Sejal Kumar started her social media career as a YouTuber. She made fashion, travel, makeup, and dance-music videos. Sejal has also been featured in several YouTube series like Engineering Girls.

Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh is a fashion blogger and social media influencer. She has rocked social media with her fashion trends, vine videos and other funny content. Dolly Singh is working as an artist at a leading media company.

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh is an Indian model and actor, who is been featured in few short films and YouTube series. Barkha Singh has also done several advertisements for some leading brands. She also has her own YouTube channel, where you can check out her fashion vlogs.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is an internet sensation. From being a fashion influencer to creating humorous and meme content, Kusha has been very popular on social media. She is most famous for her work with a popular Indian media platform.

