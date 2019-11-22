The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Don't Miss! Indian Social Media Influencers You Can Take Fashion Cues From

Others

Social Media Influencers are gaining immense popularity on the Indian fashion platform. Here are India's top influencers you must check out.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Social Media Influencer

Social media is gaining immense importance in every netizens’ day to day life. Be it a for checking movie timings or working on a college project, social media has taken care of everything. Talking about social media influencing, there is no doubt that it plays an important part in making several decisions related to fashion, food, travel or shopping. This social media platform is popular for its diversity and album like nature. Women have been ruling this platform since its dawn. In fact, all top female social media influencers have a strong presence on Instagram. Fashion and beauty are very popular among social media influencers. Here are some of India’s top social media’s fashion influencers to take fashion inspiration from. 

Also Read | Dolly Singh: Some of the fashion blogger's most iconic traditional outfits

Also Read | Kusha Kapila: The social media star's best beach outfits from her vacations

Social Media influencers to take fashion inspiration from

Komal Pandey 

Komal Pandey is an Indian YouTuber, fashion blogger, model, and a famous social media influencer. Komal recently received the title of Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Blog 2019. She also worked for POPxo, a leading digital brand. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

Sejal Kumar

Sejal Kumar started her social media career as a YouTuber. She made fashion, travel, makeup, and dance-music videos. Sejal has also been featured in several YouTube series like Engineering Girls.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sejal Kumar (@sejalkumar1195) on

Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh is a fashion blogger and social media influencer. She has rocked social media with her fashion trends, vine videos and other funny content. Dolly Singh is working as an artist at a leading media company.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Barkha Singh 

Barkha Singh is an Indian model and actor, who is been featured in few short films and YouTube series. Barkha Singh has also done several advertisements for some leading brands. She also has her own YouTube channel, where you can check out her fashion vlogs.    

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barkha Singh (@barkhasingh0308) on

Kusha Kapila 

Kusha Kapila is an internet sensation. From being a fashion influencer to creating humorous and meme content, Kusha has been very popular on social media. She is most famous for her work with a popular Indian media platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila) on

Also Read | Fashion Bloggers: Indian Fashion Bloggers And Influencers To Follow For Inspiration

Also Read | Travel: Indian travel bloggers and influencers that you need to follow for tips

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG