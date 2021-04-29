'Solo Leveling' Chapter 149 Release Date: Know All About The Manga Series

Solo Leveling is set to be back on television this week with the next and 149th chapter of the series. The upcoming part is said to pick up from where the previous part left off when the news of the death of one of the hunters is announced. Read along to know more about the Solo Leveling show, its release date and other details.

Solo Leveling 149 release date and more about the manga series

According to Epicstream, in the 148th chapter of the show, there were a number of discussions and story expositions that took place, when a conference was done between hunters from around the world. They receive news about the situation and the unfortunate announcement of the death of one of their own was also made. However, the good part was that a suspect was identified who might be responsible for the murder and it is probable that chapter 149 will kick off from there.

Back when Solo Leveling debuted it mainly focused on the story of the weakest hunter around the world and it was the character of Jinwoo Sung. Just a day after entering the double dungeon, he was left at the mercy of dreaded monsters by the others in his team. However, with a twist of events Jinwoo figures out that he is suddenly several folds more powerful than he has ever been before. This strange development leads to all the attention being diverted towards him, while all he wanted was to get powerful and build up his strength on his own.

The new chapter 149 of Solo Leveling has released on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Korea. While international fans of Solo Leveling will have to wait for another week for Chapter 149 to be available for them on the official TappyToon page. Prior to this, the makers released every chapter at or around midnight according to Korean Daylight Time, following which the new chapter came out at 7 AM Pacific Time, 9 AM Central Time, 10 AM Eastern Time and 3 PM British Time.

