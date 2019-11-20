RRR: SS Rajamouli Ropes In Irish Actor Alison Doody For The Film

The SS Rajamouli directorial RRR is touted to be one of the biggest films of next year. The movie also boasts of a stellar star cast consisting of South Indian superstars Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr. According to media reports, the filmmaker was in the search for a Caucasian or preferably a British actor to essay a pivotal part in the film. Now, it looks like the director's search for his new cast member has finally come to an end. The newest entrant to the film is none other than the Irish actor Alison Doody. She is primarily known for the James Bond film, A View To Kill which released in the year 1985.

Alison was also seen in the film The Actors

Alison was also seen in films like Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade and the film, The Actors opposite Michael Craine. It will be interesting to see the 53-year-old actor in the much-awaited film. This is not the first time that directors have roped in foreign beauties for their film. Earlier filmmakers like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker had also cast Hollywood actors like Alice Patten and Rachel Shelley for their films like Rang De Basanti and Lagaan respectively. There has been a lot of speculations about the screen space of the female protagonists in the film.

Alia will be playing the role of Sita in the film

It is not a hidden fact that even Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be a part of the film. However, according to media reports, Alison will be having more screentime than Alia in the film. The movie will also star Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn. While Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. The actors will be playing freedom fighters in this fictional period drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt will be reportedly playing the role of Sita in the film. Both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their much-awaited debut in the South Indian film industry with this film. It will be hitting the theatres on July 30, 2020.

