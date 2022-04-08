Last Updated:

Starbucks Announces Collab With Sabyasachi; Netizens Ask 'Will They Sell Designer Coffee?'

Sabyasachi has now made headlines for his brand's surprising collaboration with the global coffee chain Starbucks. Read on to know more about the same.

Starbucks

Image: Instagram/@starbucksindia


Fashion maverick Sabyasachi Mukherjee's design label claims global popularity. However, the Indian designer has now made headlines for his brand's surprising collaboration with the international coffee chain Starbucks. As soon as the news of the collaboration surfaced online, it spread like wildfire on the internet, thereby leaving netizens intrigued. 

Starbucks + Sabyasachi: 'What brewing?'

According to the announcement, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is all set to launch a new range of drinkware. Moreover, the two brands will also launch a range of limited-edition cups, mugs and delicate prints. Both Sabyasachi and Starbucks took to social media to announce their new collaboration. Starbucks wrote, "What happens when your favourite coffee house meets the country’s premier couturier? The answer is simple: Magic happens!" as the coffee brand braced netizens for their exclusive project. 

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Mukherjee released a promo video of himself enjoying a cup of coffee as he asked his followers 'What's brewing". Check out the announcement below:

Netizens react to Sabyasachi and Starbucks ' collab:

It is pertinent to note that the two brands have come together to support a noble cause. The brands revealed that their collaboration will boost the non-profit organisation 'Educate Girls' that mobilises communities to promote education for girls in India’s rural areas. Speaking regarding the same, Sabyasachi also revealed an official statement about the same via social media. In a lengthy note, the designer mentioned how educating girls will become the ultimate catalyst of change, development and progress in India. The fashion maverick hopes that this collab will create change and help the needy.

Not enough can be said about the transformative power of education, it is the ultimate catalyst of change, development and progress - and our fundamental right. Educating girls, all girls, remains the need of the hour in India, for a better and brighter future where all women are educated, empowered and free to live a life of their own making. I am honoured to collaborate with an iconic global brand like Starbucks to help amplify a cause so dear to my heart. I hope this collaboration sparks hope, creates change and helps give back to a most worthy cause.

Image: Instagram/@starbucksindia

