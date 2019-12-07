Sunburn 2019: All You Need To know About Lineups, Dates And Tickets

Sunburn is an electronic dance music festival held in India. It was started in 2007 by Shailendra Singh as EDM music was gaining popularity in India. Initially, Goa trance, Psychedelic trance, and Techno music were played at the festival. As the festival started in Goa, it got a lot of popularity as Goa is a tourist destination. The first Sunburn was held at Candolim Beach on December 27 and 28, 2007. DJs like Carl Cox, Above & Beyond and Axwell were seen in headline acts. The festival was to be one of the most awaited EDM events in India. Sunburn is still standing strong. As Goa government did not permit the event after 2016, Sunburn has been happening in Pune. But in 2019, the government of Goa has permitted Sunburn to come back and here is all you should know Sunburn Goa 2019.

Sunburn Goa 2019-All you should know

Sunburn Goa 2019 will be starting on December 27 and will go on till December 29. The tickets for the EDM festival start from ₹2000 and go up to ₹5000 for VIP day passes. You can also book VIP tables to enjoy the show. The slew of artists who will be playing at this year’s Sunburn are:

Sunburn 2019 line up

December 27: DJ Snake

December 28: The Chainsmokers and Flume

December 29: Martin Garrix

Other major DJ’s who will be playing at Sunburn Goa 2019 is

Fedde Le Grand

Jonas Blue

Julian Jordan

Lost Frequencies

How to book Sunburn Goa 2019 tickets

Passes have been released on platforms like BookMyShow and the official Sunburn website. The only day passes and early-bird tickets have been released on the platform. The whole event passes will be live in a short time. You can book tickets offline with registered offline partners through the number available on the official website.

Got to https://sunburn.in/

Go to book tickets

The page will lead you to https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/sunburn-goa-2019/ET00104928

Purchase day passes you want

