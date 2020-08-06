Centre Issues Notice For CBI To Probe Bihar Police's Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death case investigation has now been handed over to the CBI by the Union of India. This comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta announced in the Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, August 5, that the Centre had agreed to the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. Republic TV has exclusively accessed the Government of India's notification to the CBI, dated August 5, to probe Bihar police's case relating to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has issued the letter dated August 5 where they have extended 'powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Bihar' for investigating in response to the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on July 25.

Have a look:

It was the Bihar Police that had requested the CBI to take over the probe into the case, after its officers who were sent to Mumbai faced non-cooperation and the leader of the team - an IPS officer - was quarantined upon arrival. The Supreme Court's hearing on Wednesday concluded with the order of a 3 day notice given to all parties included in Sushant Singh Rajout's death investigation to submit their reports containing all their findings until now.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who ruled the single-judge bench, also condemned the act by Mumbai Police and BMC, of purposefully quarantining a senior official from Bihar Police who arrived in Mumbai to lead the investigation by his team. He said that the municipal body's actions do not impart a good message to the millions of people who have been closely following the case.

Moreover, Supreme Court has ruled that further investigation in the actor's death case will proceed in accordance with the law as many differing opinions were brought forth in the hearing by representatives of Bihar Gov, Maharashta Gov, Sushant's family's counsel and actor Rhea Chakraborty's representative. The hearing had been in response to Rhea's petition asking for transfer of the FIR filed against her at Patna from Bihar to Mumbai. The apex court has rejected Rhea's plea.

