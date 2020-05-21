Swaraj Kaushal Questions Manisha Koirala On Nepal Map Stance; 'How Do You Bring In China?'

Former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal on Thursday questioned actor Manisha Koirala after she extended her support towards the controversial new Nepal map. The new map released by Nepal shows areas such as Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory. Swaraj Kaushal, who is the husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, asked the actor why she mentioned China when the issue is between India and Nepal.

“Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward to a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now,” Koirala tweeted responding to Pradeep Gyawali, Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister, who had tweeted about the area getting included in the map of Nepal.

'How do you bring in China?'

Swaraj Kaushal, in a series of tweets, tagged the actor and wrote, "India may have grievances with Nepal or Nepal may have serious issues with India. That's between India and Nepal. How do you bring in China? That's bad for us. And that's not good for Nepal either."

India may have grievances with Nepal or Nepal may have serious issues with India. That's between India and Nepal. How do you bring in China ? That's bad for us. And that's not good for Nepal either. /10 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) May 20, 2020

He added that if she is involving China, she is "destroying thousands of years old bonds with India". "You are destroying our common heritage. Most importantly, you are reducing your own position as a sovereign country as well," Kaushal said.

'I have always treated you as my daughter'

The former Mizoram Governor, however, stated that he cannot argue with Koirala has he has always treated her like a daughter and he shares a "family-like" relations with her family. Kaushal also spoke about the history of India-Nepal relations and how China is trying to destroy it.

I can't argue with you my child @mkoirala. I have always treated you as my daughter. When you invited us for the premiere of 1942-a Love story, I did not stay for the film. Yes, @sushmaswaraj watched the film and you had Bansuri in your lap./1 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) May 20, 2020

Indians should know that there was a conspiracy to end the only Hindu state in the world. They collaborated with Maoists. They hosted Prachand and Babu Ram Battarai in safe houses here.They destroyed the only Hindu state. Their mission was complete. /8 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) May 20, 2020

The result was that communists are using China against India. Or China is using communists against India. The result is that traditionally China's border with India was up to the Himalayas. Now China's border with India is at Birgunj. /9 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) May 20, 2020

Manisha Koirala is a Nepali national. She has worked in Bollywood for almost three decades in films such as Dil Se, Gupt, Bombay and others. She was last seen in Netflix film Maska.

READ | After Nepal claims Indian territory in its new political map, PM KP Oli defends inclusion

Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on Wednesday, India slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue.

READ | Nepal's PM blames India for spreading COVID, says 'Indian virus more lethal than Chinese'

He made it clear that India shall not accept such an "artificial enlargement" of territory. Thereafter, he urged the Nepal government to respect India's consistent position on this matter. Srivastava expressed hope that the Nepalese leadership would create a positive dialogue to resolve boundary issues.

READ | China urges India and Nepal to resolve Kalapani dispute with bilateral cooperation

Here is the MEA spokesperson's statement:

"The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India. Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues."

READ | MEA disapproves of Nepal's new map, urges India's territorial integrity to be respected

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.