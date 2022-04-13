Tamil New Year 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Share On Occasion Of Puthandu

The Tamil community all across India celebrates Puthandu or Puthuvarudam as their New Year. On the first day of the Chithirai month, Tamil Hindus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry commemorate this event with tremendous joy and passion. On the day before Puthandu, Tamilians arrange a platter full of fruits, vegetables, neem leaves, new clothes, gold or silver jewellery, and money. Puthandu this year falls on April 14. As, the joyous festival is around the corner, here we bring you Puthandu 2022 wishes, messages, quotes, images and more to share with your loved ones.

Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes, messages and quotes

May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity! Puthandu Vazthukal!

Wishing a warm Puthandu Vazthukal to all my dear friends.

A new year brings new hopes into our lives. This New Year I wish your life is filled with happiness and new opportunities. Happy New Year!

On the occasion of Puthandu, let’s welcome the New Year on a positive note.

On this auspicious day of the Tamil New Year, we hope that you and your family will be showered with God's divine blessings. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Let the Tamil New Year bring you joy and prosperity and fill your days with sweet memories. Happy Tamil New Year.

Wishing you and your family a year full of love and happiness. Happy Tamil New Year.

This New Year, I pray that God makes your life more beautiful. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Another Puthandu knocking at the door! Let us remove all our worries and errors and start afresh. Puthandu Vazhtukal to all!

Tamil New Year 2022 Images

Image: Shutterstock