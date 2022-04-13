Tamil New Year 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Share On Occasion Of Puthandu

Quick links:
The Tamil community all across India celebrates Puthandu or Puthuvarudam as their New Year. On the first day of the Chithirai month, Tamil Hindus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry commemorate this event with tremendous joy and passion. On the day before Puthandu, Tamilians arrange a platter full of fruits, vegetables, neem leaves, new clothes, gold or silver jewellery, and money. Puthandu this year falls on April 14. As, the joyous festival is around the corner, here we bring you Puthandu 2022 wishes, messages, quotes, images and more to share with your loved ones.
Another Puthandu knocking at the door! Let us remove all our worries and errors and start afresh. Puthandu Vazhtukal to all!
