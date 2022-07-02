Technoblade's Family Posts Emotional Video Post YouTuber's Death, 'If You Are Watching..'

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away at the age of 23 after his prolonged battle with cancer for nearly a year. To pay a touching tribute, his parents posted an emotional video that just left the late Yutuber's fans emotional. The last video on the YouTuber's account was of his farewell letter where his father read out the letter that Alex wrote.

With over 10 million YouTube followers, Technoblade shot to fame by live streaming and posting videos of himself playing the sandbox video game. Towards the end of the video posted by the late Youtuber's parents, they uploaded a statement addressing fans where they confessed how Technoblade was dedicated to his viewers.

Technoblade's parents post emotional video post son's demise

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead," Technoblade's father said, reading his son's note as footage of Technoblade playing Minecraft played. He went on to reveal in his note that his real name is Alex, despite telling fans in 2016 that his name was Dave.

In the note, the YouTuber wrote, "Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

While dedicating a statement to his fans, the parents wrote, "We, the family of Technoblade, wanted you all to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues. From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience." "Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between his confidence and self-deprecating wit," the statement by parents concluded.

For those unaware, the script of the final emotional video that left his fans teary-eyed was written by Technoblade from bed, shortly before he died. Technoblade revealed his cancer diagnosis to fans in a video posted on his channel in August 2021.

IMAGE: Instagram/Willbysoothmybeloved