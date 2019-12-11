Thambi Trailer: Karthi-Jyothika Set To Take You On Gripping Ride Of Truth, Lies & Drama

While fans have been waiting for Suriya and Karthi to feature in a full-fledged film, the latter has gone on to work with his sister-in-law Jyothika first. And going by the initial glimpses of Thambi, their first collaboration could be something special. The trailer of the thriller was unveiled recently and promises to take the viewers on a gripping and emotional ride.

The trailer features Karthi's character, who left the family, and returns after 15 years. He claims to be the brother of Jyothika, and the son of Sathyaraj. While the latter and his mother believe him, the former takes it with a pinch. Be it childhood friends, or lover, his version of things is not entirely believed by the characters and also the audience, since he ‘acts’ in between. Be it the romance or the trademark action scenes, Thambi seems to consist of all the ingredients required for success at the box office. Not to forget, the movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed Drishyam.

Sharing the trailer, Karthi wrote on Twitter, “A #JeethuJoseph film. An opportunity to work with great actors in solid roles is super special for me. Happy to see your positive feedback!” Suriya too conveyed his best wishes to his brother and wife, writing, “Here's #ThambiTrailer can't wait to see @Karthi_offl & #Jo onscreen, wishing all success team!” The movie is gearing up for release on December 20, 2019 and is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Suraj Sadanah.

