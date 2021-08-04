The Bachelorette's Greg Grippo Exits, Katie Thurston Accuses Him Of 'Gaslighting'

The Bachelorette is one of the most popular reality TV shows in the USA. The show has seen controversies such as one innvolving Katie Thurston, 30. Katie recently got her heart broken by front-runner 28 year old Greg Grippo who abruptly quit the season not long after Thurston met his family. Post this incident, which divided the fandom of the show called 'Bachelor Nation' in half over who was right, Katie shared an Instagram story that featured an explainer on the term 'gaslighting', as she indicated that Greg 'gaslit' her. The lead had expressed how even after her repeated validations to Greg for the whole season, stating that she loves him, wasn't enough for the latter.

Katie Thurston accuses Greg Grippo of 'gaslighting' her

The term gaslighting means "to cause (a person) to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation," ( as per dictionary.com) was thrown at Greg after the duo's fallout. Their argument (and alleged gaslighting) on the show happened after Greg opened up about loving Katie, and his annoyance with the latter responding with non-verbal affectionate cues.

This further led to a huge communication breakdown between the two as Greg shut off emotionally with Katie not understanding why. In an emotional conversation, Greg expressed his disappointment with Katie not knowing if he should be her final pick. Katie then asked Greg to have more faith and trust in their relationship. The initial argument, that took place after their hometown date, Greg was seen visiting Katie in her hotel room and addressing the situation.

It was further revealed that due to Katie's apparent obsession with the journey and the show, Greg felt like it was time for him to quit the show. Despite Katie's continuous begging and apologies, Greg left the show. Before the episode aired, Katie revealed in her stories that this episode is something that she should watch with her friends. She commented, "It's gonna be interesting" and "Can't wait for it to be over."

After a devastating heartbreak, what will happen next on Katie's journey? pic.twitter.com/kxs6uZqIt2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 3, 2021

Katie's seeming allegation was supported by the fans after they watched what went down on the show. With Greg leaving the show mid-air without any thoughts and interviews, viewers will get one last confrontation between him and Katie on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose on Monday, August 9.

