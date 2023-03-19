The Elephant Whisperers Team Name Their Oscar 'Goldie Monga Kapoor'

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga came home with the Oscar after her big win at the 95th Academy Awards and her friends christened the trophy 'Goldie Monga Kapoor'. It has been named Goldie Monga Kapoor because the award is 24-carat gold-plated bronze and matches with the surnames of Guneet Monga and her husband Sunny Kapoor.

Taking to the Instagram handle, filmmaker Annukampa Harsh posted a series of photos and captioned it, "The Oscar that has come home isn't just a reflection of one movie's glory, but that of a long journey- a journey that began with Guneet Monga's vision of Sikhya and the many years of perseverance, tenacity & unwavering faith in the face of shirkers, skeptics & naysayers."

Th screenwriter further wrote, "This is the reward for the hustle that led to so many filmmakers finding themselves on the red-carpet of prestigious film festivals & the wonderful movies that found a good release and thus an audience worldwide. It is the result of Achin Jain steadfastness & partnership through Guneet's 15 plus years of consistent work & manifestation."

Annukampa then narrated the entire journey in her long post and then towards the end she wrote, "The award is also, OF COURSE, undeniably a result of Kartiki Gonsalves's passion, talent & commitment to the story she wished to share with the world. There is so much I have to say about her. Will save that for later. Lastly, the Oscar is an answer to Sunny Kapoor's Dadi's prayers; she blessed the newly weds with a vision of them bringing beautiful babies into this world. And so, here is the first one that Guneet and Sunny have introduced into our lives- Goldie Monga Kapoor."

Guneet Monga receives warm welcome after Oscar win

Guneet Monga returned to Mumbai from Los Angeles after her big win at the Oscars ceremony and she received a warm welcome by her fans outside the airport. While speaking to ANI, the producer of the film said, "We had big competition. There was another film in our category supported by Malala (Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai). Our film worked across countries, ages... the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic."