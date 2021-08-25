'The Morning Show' Season 2: Know All About The Release Date, Cast, Story Line And More

As the first season of The Morning Show recently came to an end, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of The Morning Show Season 2. The fans have also been wondering about what the new season will be all about and whether the entire cast of the show will be reviving their roles in the series or not. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

When is The Morning Show Season 2 coming out?

The Morning Show Season 2, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, has been slated to release on Friday, 17 September 2021. While the makers had earlier announced the return of the show in November 2020, they were forced to stop the production in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The makers then resumed the production in October 2020 with the cast members. As the fans watched all the 10 episodes of the first season on Apple TV+ drama, the new season is likely to release on the same platform.

The Morning Show Season 2 storyline

As the recent teaser of the second season dropped, it made it clear to the fans that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will no longer be the dream team on the show. It was also hinted that Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex will have a new opposite male character, Hasan Minhaj. During the TCA press tour, Reese Witherspoon teased the upcoming drama and thrill after the release of The Morning Show season 1 finale and stated, "I feel like at the end of this ten episodes, there's a whole new world order. It's chaos. No one knows who is in charge and what leadership means at this point. I think that's what we’re exploring in the culture right now as it goes topsy turvy, what is the new normal? I'm excited that we've got a lot more to explore.".

The Morning Show Season 2 cast

Though there hasn’t been any official announcement about The Morning Show Season 2 cast members, the actors that are likely to return include Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson, Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, and many more.

