Thoughtful New Year Gift For Colleagues: Mugs, Planners, Candles And More

The festive season has begun in full swing and soon after Christmas comes the task of finding gifts for your near and dear ones for New Year. Office colleagues are also an important part of an individual's peer group and it is important to gift something of use to your colleague. Here is a list of things you can gift your colleague this year.

1. Mugs

Mugs are of great use for day to day life, be it sipping coffee on go or enjoying a mug of hot chocolate. Mugs are also budget-friendly and can be found easily online or in stores. One can also go one store ahead and gift a personalized mug with a message or picture for their colleagues.

2. Planner

A planner is a great gift to give your colleague as it will help them organize their schedule, book an appointment keep a reminder for certain errands, tasks and more. A planner is a useful tool to plan your daily life and timetable and can be found easily online or in stores. There are several online sites that make personalized planners according to one's needs and demands.

3. Chocolates

Chocolates are a great gift to give anyone on any occasion and one can always find a huge variety of chocolates varying in price and taste buds. One can gift a box of Swiss chocolates or Dark chocolate to a colleague and can also make a hamper including different varieties of chocolate.

4. Scented candles

Scented candles have soothing effects on one's brain and are also used for aromatherapy. Scented candles come in several different variants and are great gifts for colleagues and are also quite budget-friendly.

5. Skincare Kit

Skincare kits include several items like body wash, body scrub, moisturisers and make great gifts. The all-in-one skincare kits include everything a person needs to take for their skin and several brands offer these kits. Skincare kits are not only great for female colleagues but also male colleagues as several brands offer kits that cater especially to the grooming needs of men.

6. Indoor plants

Indoor plants are not only a great showpiece but are also considered to bring luck, wealth and prosperity in life. Several species of indoor plants such as the lucky bamboo plant, jade plant, snake plant and many iters are easily found in a local nursery. Also, Indoor plants make your environment more healthy as they regulate fresh oxygen flow.

Image: Pixabay