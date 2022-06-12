TikTok Sensation Cooper Noriega Passes Away At 19; Found Dead At An LA Mall Parking

19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead in the parking lot of a Los Angeles mall earlier this week. Los Angeles Medical Examiner-office stated that Cooper was found dead at the site on June 9, however, the exact cause of his death is still being investigated. The model, who enjoyed over 1.7 million followers on TikTok had earlier shared his mental health and drug abuse problems with his followers.

Variety reported that Cooper also shared a video of him lying down in his bed with the message "Who else b thinking they gon die young a*?" just hours before his death. TMZ has stated that there's no evidence of violence to his body and no foul play is suspected.

TikTok star Cooper Noriega passes away at 19

Cooper had also mentioned on Sunday, June 5, that he had launched a Discord channel where his fans could talk about their mental health stories. “If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join,” he said as per reports and added, “I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself.” He also spoke about opening a rehab centre "where people aren't traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where staff members are trusted people."

People reported, "after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation."

Cooper also claimed to have 427,000 Instagram followers and had worked with TikTok stars Jxdn and Nessa. He was also called as a guest on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry's Barstool's BFF's show very recently. Interestingly, Noriega had revealed that he broke up with fellow TikToker Sabrina Quesada after being together for over two years.

His most recent TikTok post came in collaboration with Bryce Hall, who later mourned his demise and stated, "I love you so much." TikTok celeb Sam Vicchiollo also paid tribute to Cooper and mentioned," I hope you finally have peace, i love you so f***king much cooper." Anthony Reeves stated, "I love you Cooper. I fucking love you man. Rest Easy bub."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COOPER.NORIEGA)