Jannat Zubair Rahmani, The TikTok Star, Is Big On Cars And Bikes; See Pics

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, the TikTok sensation is on an unstoppable success trail. She got her breakthrough in Colors TV's Phulwa in the year 2011. Jannat Zubair is popular for her roles as Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui. She has also churned out some music videos like Naino Tale, Tere Bina, Chaal Gazab Hai, Ishq Farzi, Zindagi Di Paudi.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is also a social media influencer and a well-known Tik Tok star. She has over 14.8 million followers on Instagram. Check out Jannat's love for fancy cars and bikes.

Also Read | Jannat Zubair Rahmani's most stunning close-up shots you must check out

Here, Jannat Zubair Rahmani posed on a Harley-Davidson XL 1200 CX Roadster. She stunned in a black sheer top which she paired with denim jeans. She completed the look with a yellow jacket and a checkered vintage cap.

Also Read | Jannat Zubair has THIS important advise in store for all her fans

In this post, Jannat Zubair posed leaning on her Audi Q7. She captioned the picture saying, "A few kind words can make a world of difference 🌹". Here, the TV star donned red crop top with white high waist pants. For glam, Jannat kept it simple by accessorising her outfit with a cap and white sneakers.

Also Read | This 19 year old TikTok star Jannat Zubair's Net Worth will leave you stunned

In this post, Jannat Zubair Rahmani stunned in a black floral outfit. The bodycon was accessorised with huge loops and transparent heels. Here, she posed in front of an orange vintage car.

Also Read | Jannat Zubair's 'Gul Makai' to release in January, official trailer out

This post is back from the time when Jannat Zubair had crossed over 10 million followers on Instagram. She posed in front of a black Porsche. She sported a yellow t-shirt with ripped jeans and a denim jacket.

Captioning her post as, "Let’s make plans, I have cute outfits that need to be shown off 👻", Jannat Zubair put up a picture of her in a chic red outfit. The short dress was pulled off with huge blue earrings and curly hair. She posed in front of a stylish fancy red car.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.