WATCH: Toddler's Rendition Of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Lag Ja Gale' Goes Viral On The Internet

Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice to many iconic songs, one of them being Lag Ja Gale from the 1964 movie, Woh Kaun Thi. Recently, a toddler's version of the song is going viral on the internet and she is not more than three-years-old. A viral clip shows a girl lying in bed trying to sing lines from the hit song, With 121 likes on Instagram, the clipping posted on YouTube had over 8,100 views. As per a report a news agency, though the clipping was recorded in June, it got traction on social media after a singer posted it again on December 1. Those who saw the clipping were all praise for the child. “Super talented”, “lovely” and “unique and talented” were some of the remarks by the viewers.

Toddler's version of song goes viral

The song, which starred Sadhana and Manoj Kumar, was composed by Madan Mohan and was written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, who is also known for his compositions for films like Mera Saaya (1966) and Shaheed (1948).

Lata Mangeshkar is a popular playback singer, who has a singing career spanning more than seven decades. The singer is often addressed as the 'Nightingale of India', owing to her melodious voice. Lata Mangeshkar made her singing debut in 1942 with Marathi song Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai for Marathi film Pahili Mangalaagaur. Ever since then, she has sung about 50,000 songs in many languages. The popular singer has lent her voice to many Marathi songs too.

Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 90th birthday this September. On the occasion of her birthday, the Indian Government bestowed her with special honour. The Indian Government honoured the singer with the title of 'Daughter of Nation'.

