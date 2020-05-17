TV Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due To Depression Caused By Piling Debts & No Work

TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide by hanging himself by the ceiling fan of his house at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai on Friday evening. He worked on shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, but had been struggling with the finances and debts amid the lockdown. The 32-year-old is survived by his wife who was the first to find him in their bedroom on Friday night.

Grewal's close friend and producer Manjeet Singh Rajput revealed that the actor had been depressed as he had been going through a financial crisis and was unable to find work while under lockdown. As per reports, he had taken personal loans from many of his friends and was stressed about not being able to repay them when there was no work possible until the lockdown is lifted. His wife is reportedly in shock and completely devastated.

According to reports, when the wife found Manmeet hanging from the ceiling fan, she rushed to lift him up and rescue him and cried for help. Nobody from the neighbourhood volunteered to help her as they thought that the actor committed suicide because of a possible coronavirus diagnosis. Someone from the neighbourhood alerted the police and the security guard helped cut the dupatta with which the actor claimed his own life.

He was then rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Cops at Navi Mumbai filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for the incident and revealed to the media that the actor was under pressure to absolve the debts and that got to him eventually. He had reportedly also mortgaged most of the gold ornaments that he possessed and could find no means to earn money to pay the rent of the flat either. Grewal's last rites were performed on Saturday.

