Ugadi 2022: Date, History, Significance, Celebration And Everything About Telugu New Year

According to Telugu calender, Ugadi is celebrated every year to mark the beginning of the New Year. Popularly known as Telugu New Year, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month. The festival is usually celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It is marked as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

Ugadi Date

Ugadi will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month.

Ugadi Significance

The festival marks the beginning of a year. Yuga means period, and adi means the beginning of something. It marks Lord Brahma’s labour of creating the universe. The occasion is celebrated with joy and togetherness with the closed ones. It also marks the onset of spring and the milder weather, after the winter.

Ugadi celebration

The festival is celebrated same as Diwali and it starts before a week. People buy new clothes and clean their homes. House entrances are decorated with mango leaves. Cow dung water is also sprinkled around houses, floor is decorated with flowers and rangolis. In many parts of south India, devotees start the day with an oil bath. Relatives gather together to celebrate as well.

Ugadi History

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma started creation of the universe on Ugadi. The first day of the nine-day festival is celebrated as Ugadi to mark the beginning of the creation of mankind by Lord Brahma. Indian mathematician Bhaskaracharya identified Ugadi as the beginning of the new year, new month and a new day.

Image: Instagram/@vennila_yl_creations