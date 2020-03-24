Singer-actor Meiyang Chang Faces 'racism', Breaks Silence On Being Called 'Coronavirus'

Meiyang Chang born in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, an Indian actor, television host and singer of Chinese descent, recently took to his Twitter handle to share the 'racism' he faced when two men on a bike called him 'Corona'

On March 18, Chang wrote, "To the chap who zipped by on his bike shouting "Aye #CoronaVirus" at me, let me give you a hug and show you that all I have to give you is love (after this phase of social distancing is over, please)." [sic]

Breaking his silence on the episode, Meiyang Chang in an interview with a daily said that he is used to such sensitive comments. Chang confessed that he has been called Chinese, Chinki and Nepali and feels people are casually racist in this country, be it on the basis of colour, caste, or ethnicity, he said.

Talking about the episode, Chang revealed that he was furious and wanted to hurl abuses but he doesn't feel there is any punishment available for people's stupidity and ignorance. As much as the comments are hurtful, Chang says he is now used to it.

'Don't call us names, that's unfair', Chang stresses after he says he has no problem with social distancing or even being stared at.

Chang said that his friends also tease him saying, 'Stay away from Chang' but he knows that they mean no harm and it is said in fun. But the singer has a problem when random people come up and comment with malicious intent.

Recalling his episode on Instagram, Chang said he took a screenshot of all the insensitve comments he received after he just dropped a compliment on someone's picture. Chang later shamed them by sharing the screenshot after which they apologised to him.

Clarifying his Indian roots, Chang said three generations of his family were born in India and ancestors were Chinese. 'Why should I hide my identity?', Chang questions as he says he understands the curiosity people have. Chang concluded by saying that he expects a 'little sensitivity' from people amid a global pandemic.

Chang's Instagram Caption

Sharing the interview on his page, Chang wrote, "In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves. Or may be that was them all along?

.

Thank you @mumbaigirl14 for taking this message far & wide, in light of the online & public #racism & discrimination against North-East Indians & the Indian-Chinese🙏🏼 And thank you everyone for your unstinting humanism & love since this article broke yesterday (or today, depending on which city you are in). I'm reading your messages and I'm so, so touched by your kind words. Let's stay united; in spirit & in philosophy. Now and always 🤗

.

And to those stray trolls who are still spewing venom on my timeline; I say to you, as we would back in Bihar-Jharkhand: "भक साला, तुम तो हमारे प्यार के क़ाबिल भी नहीं हो बे! लेकिन, तुमको भी दीर्घायु भवः।"

.

Stay safe, stay healthy everyone." [sic]

