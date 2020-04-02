Urvashi Rautela Opens Up On 'good Friend' Kanika Kapoor Being Tested Covid-19 Positive

Urvashi Rautela, who is friends with singer Kanika Kapoor, has spoken about the latter’s coronavirus diagnosis, and has said that Kanika is a very clean person. The virus has infected over 1,900 people in India, and is inching towards the million-mark globally.

Urvashi on Kanika's diagnosis

Speaking about her 'close friend' Kanika Kapoor, the actress claimed that she is a person who stays quite 'clean' and maintains her hygiene really well. Responding to reports that Kanika attended several public events after her return from the UK, Urvashi stated that she does not know how much of these 'media reports' she should believe in and hopes that all the people who have been tested positive, get well soon.

Previously, Kapoor revealed that although she has been tested positive again, she is not in the ICU and went on to inform that she is waiting to go home to her kids and family, and 'hopes' that her next test comes negative. In the latest update regarding her condition, her doctor had made clear that she wasn't in the ICU as some reports had claimed following her fourth Coronavirus test also being positive.

On March 20, Kanika Kapoor announced through her Instagram update that she has been tested positive with the novel Coronavirus infection. She also revealed that she had been under complete quarantine since the diagnosis and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. As part of the process, the singer has been undergoing confirmatory tests every third day and has been tested positive every time.

Kanika had faced a lot of flak after her alleged return from London on March 9. The singer reportedly attended parties and get-togethers and has allegedly risked the spread of Coronavirus to those who had been present at these events. She was also criticized by the hospital administration for expecting special treatment owing to her Bollywood connection.

Kanika's statement

In a statement released on her Instagram which has now been deleted, the Baby Doll singer said she developed signs of flu only four days before March 20.

"I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."The 41-year-old singer said at this stage she would like to urge people to practice self-isolation and get tested if one has the signs.

