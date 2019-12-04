Vijay Thalapathy Appreciated by Fans On Twitter For Completing 27 Years In Films

The #27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY is trending on Twitter. The trend hails the 45-year-old actor as he Vijay completes 27 years in the film industry. He has certainly created a huge fan base who commonly know him by the term, Thalapathy. The fans have taken to social media to appreciate his efforts and performances on the day he completes 27 years of working in the film industry. The Sarkar star is one of the highest-paid and most love loved actors of the Tamil cinema. Read more to see fans pouring their love for the veteran actor, Vijay.

Fan Reactions

Congratulations @actorvijay sir For Completing 27 Golden Years In KFI.



Best Wishes From @urstrulyMahesh Fans. #27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY pic.twitter.com/dUpzBmkbiG — Mahesh Babu Fans Page (@MaheshBabuFP) December 4, 2019

27 Yrs Of @ActorVijay 💐 Wishing You All Health & Success For Your Upcoming Projects ❤️ Wishes On Behalf Of All @Suriya_offl Fans 😊



மனம் போல் வாழ்க...❣#27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY 😉 pic.twitter.com/7hx1dQVFG8 pic.twitter.com/2y4fVndm9N — Jebin (@Jebincena1824) December 4, 2019

one of My fav Actor in Kollywood

His Successfully complete 27 years

From Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 fanz@actorvijay #27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY pic.twitter.com/L8sssDYAfC — Madhu Patel ( NTR ) (@MadhuPa14698652) December 4, 2019

Reason why people simply love #Thalapathy unconditionally....



Always stood for the people...



Stunning guts to criticize Central Government when many were just doing what they r known for...



This is MASS 👍👍



Always proud to be a #Thalapathy fan 💪 💪#27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY pic.twitter.com/h8x35qSRJv — Iʀꜱʜᴀᴅ™ (@Irshad_8055) December 4, 2019







Why is Thalapathy Vijay one of the most loved actors?

The fans love the actor because of his love and affection for people. He is known for helping people in need and watching a superstar help his fans and viewers can be the most loveable gesture. He is famous, not only because of his good deeds but also for his commendable talent on screen. The star has also lent his voice to a number of reputed music composers like Illayaraja, ARR, Deva, Vidyasagar, and S.A.Raj Kumar.

