Vijay Thalapathy Appreciated by Fans On Twitter For Completing 27 Years In Films

Others

Today, Vijay has completed a total of 27 years of working in the Tamil film Industry. Read more to see fans pouring their love for the veteran actor, Vijay. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
vijay

The #27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY is trending on Twitter. The trend hails the 45-year-old actor as he Vijay completes 27 years in the film industry. He has certainly created a huge fan base who commonly know him by the term, Thalapathy. The fans have taken to social media to appreciate his efforts and performances on the day he completes 27 years of working in the film industry. The Sarkar star is one of the highest-paid and most love loved actors of the Tamil cinema. Read more to see fans pouring their love for the veteran actor, Vijay. 

Also Read | Bigil: Updated Box Office Collection Of The Film Starring Vijay

Also Read | Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Vijay: Best Dancers From South Indian Films

Fan Reactions

 




Why is Thalapathy Vijay one of the most loved actors?

The fans love the actor because of his love and affection for people. He is known for helping people in need and watching a superstar help his fans and viewers can be the most loveable gesture. He is famous, not only because of his good deeds but also for his commendable talent on screen. The star has also lent his voice to a number of reputed music composers like Illayaraja, ARR, Deva, Vidyasagar, and S.A.Raj Kumar.  

Also Read | Bigil: Here Are Some Of Vijay And A.R. Rahman's Other Collaborations

Also Read | Vijay Mallya Case: Court Order On Confiscation Of Assets To Be Issued Soon

Also Read | Thuppakki Completes 7 Years: Vijay & AR Murugadoss's Fans Share Best Moments

 

 

Published:
