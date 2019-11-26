Here Are Some Vijay Sethupathi Movies That Are A Must-watch

Vijay Sethupati is one of the most famous actors in the south film industry. With over 50 films, he is one of the most revered actors for his south fans. He is known for his impeccable choice of scripts and his acting abilities. Here is a list of a few films that you simply cannot miss of Vijay Sethupati.

Vikram Vedha

This crime thriller was released in 2017 and is one of the most gripping stories ever told through a film. The film is based on the life of Vikram an honest and hardworking police officer and Vedha who is well known for his cases of smuggling and murder. A conflict arises when Vedha attempts to change Vikram's life.

Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum

This film was a romantic comedy, between a tough thug and a tender-hearted girl. The hilarious conflict between the two is just amazing to watch on screen. The story progresses further when a third character makes an appearance in the film. This light-hearted romantic comedy was released in 2016.

Sethupati

The action in this film is intense and kept audiences entertained throughout the film. The movie is about a cop investigating the murder of another cop. A conflict arises when a suspect is shot dead while in custody, jeopardising the cops’ reputation. This action thriller by Vijay Sethupati was released in 2016.

96

96 is a romantic drama film which revolves around the story of two lost lovers. The two high school lovers are reunited at a function after 22 years and reminisce over their past days. Over the course of the evening, the couple exchanges various such instances, in this sweet film.

