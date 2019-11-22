Virgin Bhasskar Cast: Anant Joshi's Co-stars In The Upcoming Web Series

Two of the popular streaming media platforms- ALT Balaji and ZEE5 have come up with yet another interesting and comedy web series titled Virgin Bhasskar. According to reports, the story of the web series chronicles around the life of Bhaskar who lives in Allahabad to prepare for his exam. Amidst his preparation, he leaves his exams to become an adult novelist. The web series promises to deliver a quirky and different story. The makers of the web series have released the trailer online and it has hit 2.4 million views within a week of its release.

Here’s all you need to know about the cast of Virgin Bhasskar

Virgin Bhasskar features Anant Joshi, playing the role of Bhaskar Tripathi and the Naagin 3 fame actor Rutpanna Aishwarya, who essays the role of Vidhi Pandey, is reportedly Bhaskar’s love interest in the web series. Besides the two, the web series also has other actors like Himanshu Kohli, Himanshu Arora and Anant Joshi and many more.

Finally samay aa gaya hai #VirginBhasskar ko apne fantasies ko reality mein badalne ke liye!

Saare episodes streaming now, on #ALTBalaji!

Khulke dekhiye https://t.co/blWkk1n3n7 😋#ALTBalajiOriginal #AZEE5Original @ZEE5Premium — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) November 19, 2019

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Anant Joshi shared his experience about his web series. He said that Virgin Bhasskar is a fun story filled with sheer comedy and it is a beautiful script written by Manish and Ajay. Furthermore, he even revealed that the acceptance of different stories on web platforms have increased which enables the actors to experiment on new content. He also talked about Ayushmann Khurrana who brings to light a new story each time he came on screen. A look at how fans have reacted to the trailer of Virgin Bhasskar.

ZEE5 unveils the Virgin Bhasskar trailer. It is nothing like you have seen before https://t.co/HEbthZdwfk pic.twitter.com/ljiZINTmlr — vandanaa asrani (@VandanaAsrani) November 12, 2019

