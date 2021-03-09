What Happened To Peter Deibler From 'The Kane Show'? Know All Details Here

Peter Deblier, better known as Kane, is a popular radio jockey who was responsible for creating 'The Kane Show' on HOT 99.5 which ran from 2006 to 2020. He quickly became a nationwide favourite after his D.C. based spot got picked up by 100 stations in Baltimore, Tampa, Louisville among others. The host died suddenly at the Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center on Friday, March 5. Here's what happened to Peter Deibler.

What happened to Peter Deibler?

His unforeseen death was announced on Monday by an iHeart executive and that is when people came to know about an illness he was fighting against. The RJ had maintained silence over his illness even though he was suffering from it for a long time. Assuming that they wanted to respect his decision to remain tight-lipped, neither HOT 99.5 nor his family revealed Peter Deibler's illness, even now.

To think now how he was able to maintain a chirpy and friendly personality all this while even though he knew about his conditions made fans of his work laud him even more. Peter has had a long history in radio. Before "The Kane Show", he worked at various radio stations around Connecticut, Florida and Washington, D.C. His first big venture was "The Extreme Show" which used to air on 93.3 WFLZ in 1998. A decade later, he had become an integral part of every avid radio listener's lives and had created an impact on the radio industry.

iHeartRadio released the following statement to confirm the news:

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that Kane has passed away. Kane has been an important part of our iHeart family for many years, from his early days at WFLZ in Tampa, to his network of stations and success at HOT995 in DC and Club Kane. Please keep Kane’s family and his girls in your thoughts and prayers."

Peter Deibler was 43 when he passed away and had two young daughters dependent on him. Peter Deibler's wife hasn't yet given her statement but the family lawyer said this on their behalf, “Although co-hosts came and went, Kane remained a constant, comforting voice for thousands of people driving to work, dropping the kids off at school and running errands."