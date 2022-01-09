Where To Watch 'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Part 2: Premier Time, How To Stream And More

Anime fans across the globe have been anticipating the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 ever since the previous season ended at a cliffhanger. The anime follows the journey of Eren Jaeger and his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert who struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are prey to giant humanoids called Titans. The anime based on the manga written by Hajime Isayama has been a fan favourite ever since its premiere in 2017 and had also been reaching rave reviews by critics for its dark theme, action, animation and more.

In Attack on Titan's Season 4 Part 1, the soldiers of Paradis go to battle with their oppressor, Marley, to end the war between the Marleyans and the Eldians. The season ended with a cliffhanger and saw Eren going missing. Read on to find out where to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 and more details.

Where to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2?

The highly popular Attack On Titan is all set to have an action-packed climax and will also bid adieu to its fans this year. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will premiere on January 9 at 12:45 pm Pacific Time i.e 2:15 am Monday in India. Episode 76 of the show is titled as 'Judgement' and fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation using premium subscriptions. The episodes will also be released on Hulu but not immediately, fans can also purchase episodes from Amazon Prime Video.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 international release time

As per Crunchyroll, these are the international release time for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2-

Pacific Time – 12:45 PM PST on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Central Time – 2:45 PM CST on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Eastern Time – 3:45 PM EST on Sunday, January 9, 2022

British Time – 8:45 PM GMT on Sunday, January 9, 2022

European Time – 9:45 PM CET on Sunday, January 9, 2022

India Time – 2:15 AM IST on Monday, January 10, 2022

Philippine Time – 4:45 AM PHT on Monday, January 10, 2022

Australia Time – 7:15 AM ACDT on Monday, January 10, 2022

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 synopsis

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is-

It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?

