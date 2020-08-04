Ethan Dolan's Girlfriend: Find Out Who Is The 20-year-old YouTube Star Dating

The Dolan Twins are one of the most popular YouTube stars. With over 11 million subscribers on the platform, the American YouTubers have garnered a dedicated following by producing fun content for years now. However, in spite of the widespread fan following and fame, the 20-year-old social media celebrities have kept their personal lives very private. However, recently there have been rumours that one of the most eligible YouTuber Ethan Dolan is in a very serious relationship. Find out, “Who is Ethan Dolan’s Girlfriend?”

Who is Ethan Dolan’s Girlfriend?

In December 2019, the Dolan Twins’ fandom went crazy after footage surfaced on social media, featuring the famous 20-year-old YouTube star getting cosy on the beach with a girl who appeared to be about his age. According to a report by Distractify, the girl in the photos and videos was believed to be Kristina Alice, who is a popular Australian influencer.

Reports also claim that the Kristina Alice played Ethan’s love interest in the 2018 music video made by the Dolan Twins’ called Club Sport-Hawaiian Party. Reports claim that the video was directed by the Dolan brothers and the 22-year-old Australian Influencer featured in a few scenes of the video.

In addition to a video that surfaced featuring Ethan Dolan and Kristina Alice, the YouTube star also addressed relationship rumours about him in a video July 20 video posted on his YouTube channel. In the video, which was titled Addressing assumptions about us…and the twins answered questions and addressed assumptions that their fans had about them. The Dolan Twins’ fans did not let this opportunity go for a toss.

A fan asked, ”Is Ethan in a committed relationship?" To this, the 20-year-old YouTuber replied, "Yup." However, after mumbling the two-syllable answer, to this question, the influencer stayed mum and did not give away any further information about his personal life.

According to the report of Distractify, Ethan Dolan and Kristina Alice, gave away an unofficial confirmation to the fans, when the duo posted nearly identical pictures taken from a ridge overlooking the water in Australia. Kristina Alice has deleted her Instagram handle since then. Hence, her above described picture no longer available for the fans to see.

Kristina Alice Instagram Handle

There are a few fan accounts dedicated to Kristina Alice on Instagram. However, her personal handle is currently non-existent. Hence, to be able to see Ethan Dolan and Kristina Alice together, fans can only hope for Ethan to make their relationship public on Instagram. Here are some stunning pictures of Kristina Alice.

Source: @kellsxgrant (Twitter)

Source: @kellsxgrant (Twitter)

