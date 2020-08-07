Joseph Marco's Girlfriend: Who Is The Filipino Actor's New Lady Love? Find Out

31-year-old Filipino Actor Joseph Marco is best known for starring in Filipino drama series such as La Vendetta, Wildflower, Honesto, and Pasión de Amor. The actor’s high profile relationship with the Filipino-Italian Model Celeste Cortesi was also making many headlines when the couple was together. However, after the former couple split in early 2020, it seems that Marco has found love again. Find out, “Who is Joseph Marco’s new girlfriend?”

Read | Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj & others who dazzled in animal print outfits, See photos

Who is Joseph Marco’s new girlfriend?

The 31-year-old actor made his relationship public with a post on Instagram. Joseph Marco posted a picture on his Instagram handle on August 5, the picture features a series of polaroid pictures of him and his new girlfriend. The caption says, “You are the one I’ve waited for”.

The actor posted another picture with his new girlfriend on August 6 and tagged her this time. Joseph Marco is dating a Russian Model named Darja Romanova. The Russian model and influencer also took to her Instagram to make the star’s new relationship official.

Read | Times Jennifer Winget taught us how to look chic without accessories; See photos

In her most recent Instagram stories, Darja Ramanova has posted a video with Joseph Marco. The Filipino actor is seen playing with a cat on the streets. In a series of stories, Ramanova posted a picture with Marco’s family. According to the bio on her Instagram handle, Darja Ramanova is currently living in the Philippines. Here are some of the pictures from Darja Ramanova's Instagram handle.

Source: Screenshot from Darja Romanova (Instagram Stories)

Source: Screenshot from Darja Romanova (Instagram Stories)

Read | Katy Perry refutes 'wild and fun' rumour of Jennifer Aniston being godmother of her baby

Joseph Marco ex-girlfriend; Who was Joseph Marco’s ex?

According to the reports by Cosmopolitan magazine, Joseph Marco had dated the Filipino-Italian model, Celeste Cortesi. Reports also suggest that the pair had made their relationship public since October 2019 and broke up in early 2020. The Cosmopolitan report also suggests that the pair even got a French bulldog together around the time that Joseph Marco had confirmed their relationship. Celeste Cortesi is the winner of Miss Earth Philippines 2018. She currently has over 50,000 followers on her Instagram handle and is a social media influencer. Here are some pictures from Celeste Cortesi's Instagram handle.

Read | Jennifer Garner spotted spending beach day in Malibu in polka-dotted swimsuit, see pics

Joseph Marco Instagram updates

The Los Bastardos actor has over 1 million followers on his Instagram handle. He mostly posts pictures with his co-stars and from the sets of his TV series. Marco is of German, Italian and Spanish descent from his father's side and is the fourth of eight children of his parents. Here are some of the pictures from Joseph Marco's Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.