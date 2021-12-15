Who Is Manasa Varanasi? Miss India Who Will Represent Country At Miss World Pageant 2021

After Chandigarh’s Harnaaz Sandhu brought laurels to India as she won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Miss India Manasa Varanasi is all set to represent the country at the Miss World pageant. An engineer, Manasa was crowned Femina Miss India 2020. Now she will represent India at the Miss World 2021 pageant that will be held on December 16 December at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The reigning beauty, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, will crown the next successor.

Manasa who hails from Telangana has always worked towards bringing a noticeable change in society with her positive attitude and mindset. She has been working with less-fortunate kids over the past few years and aspire to work hard for them. Manasa has also been the forerunner of her initiative 'Beauty With a Purpose' project where she advocates to strengthen child protection laws in India. It has been associated with the Hyderabad police for their campaign 'We Can,' which works towards preventing and stopping child sexual abuse in the state.

All about Telangana's Miss India Manasa Varanasi

As a part of the beauty contestant’s 'Beauty with a Purpose' round, Manasa’s project made it to the Top 10 at Miss World 2021. Apart from India, the other nine countries that have made it to the Top 10 list are Kenya, England, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, Philippines, USA, Madagascar, South Africa, and Nepal. Manasa had shared the overwhelming news on Instagram and wrote, “Heart overflowing with gratitude!. India, we made it to the Top 10 of Beauty with a Purpose round at Miss World 2021! “

Her BWAP project has been classified into three pillars - the first step is to create awareness of the child helpline number 1098. The second focuses on the challenges faced to respond in time to a rescue mission due to the lack of resources. And the third revolves around the rescued children. The project is aimed towards protecting and preserving child rights along with their security.

Apart from this, Manasa also shared a video on social media where she described the National gift that will be showcased at Miss India’s charity dinner. Manasa revealed about carrying a special Rasleela painting to describe India’s rich culture. “My national gift for Miss World 2021 is the painting of Rasleela. Rasleela is a popular form of folk theatre especially during the festivals of Krishna Janmashtami and Holi in India.“Rasleela” is a concept from Hinduism, which roughly translates to "play (lila) of aesthetics (rasa)," or more broadly as "Dance of Divine Love,” she wrote alongside the video.

IMAGE: Instagram/manasa5varanasi