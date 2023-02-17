Who Is Sapna Gill, Bhojpuri Actress Arrested For Attacking Prithvi Shaw?

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was recently embroiled in a manhandling and attack incident outside a luxury hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai. It involved an argument with a woman social media influencer, named Sapna Gill, and her male friends after the player refused to click selfies with them. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday and later Sapna and others were arrested on various charges.

The video from the time has been going viral on social media. It has followed a series of allegations and counter-allegations from the parties involved. In the video clip, Shaw has been shown to be manhandled and attacked. After this incident, a lot of curiosity has been rising around Sapna Gill and her background. Let's find out more about her.

Who is Sapna Gill?

Sapna Gill is a social media influencer and a Bhojpuri actress. She has appeared in films including Mera Watan, Nirhua Chalal London and Kashi Amarnath. Sapna is currently residing in Mumbai but originally hails from Chandigarh. Sapna has more than 2.2 lakh Instagram followers. Her videos imitating viral dancing trends and pictures get thousands of likes on the photo-video sharing app.

Sapna has also starred in other Bhojpuri films in minor roles. She has shared the screen with notable names in the Bhojpuri film industry like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav. Apart from Instagram, Sapna enjoys a strong social media following on apps like Josh, Snapchat and YouTube.

Sapna Gill and Prithvi Shaw's incident

After allegedly harassing Prithivi Shaw outside the Mumbai hotel, the accused, including Sapna Gill, attacked the windshield of the cricketer's car with a baseball bat. Prithvi was also manhandled by Sapna as seen in the video. The whole incident took place around 4 am. Those following Shaw continued to attack his car.