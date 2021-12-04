Who Is Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien? Know The Miss Grand International 2021 Winner

The Miss Grand International pageant came to an end on Saturday and the prestigious golden crown was taken home by Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien. Nguyen won the 2021 edition of the contest and was given the crown during the coronation night held on December 4. The finalists of the beauty pageant were representatives from Brazil, who came in 2nd as the runner-up, Puerto Rico was crowned 3rd runner-up and South Africa was the 4th runner-up. Stephanie Mercedes Medina of Ecuador emerges as the first runner-up.

Who is Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien?

According to the website Miss Grand International, the 23 year old pageant winner is Final year/Hospitality Management/ Vatel Vietnam Investor and Co-founder of Adopt’ Vietnam. She grew up without her parents who divorced when she was only four years old. She grew up with her aunt and has special interest in music and dancing. Her introduction on the site says that her favourite quote has always been "Never regret. Keep moving forward." The winner of has also Miss Grand International 2021 has also revealed that she faced neglect in her life, but it taught her always how to find and see silver lining in every situation.

Her instagram profile is full of her stylish photos

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien crowned Miss Grand International

59 delegates from across the globe participated in the Miss Grand International pageant and Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien emerged victorious among them all. She took home the crown after the two were asked why they believe they should win the title. In response, the Vietnam representative gave a candid reply and mentioned that she did not believe she would be among the top two and also expressed that she was nervous. However, she mentioned that she was ’ready to work’ if crowned Miss Grand International 2021.

Other awards were also given out at the event. Miss Grand Thailand won best in the evening gown round. Miss Malaysia, Grand Peru and Angola won in the national costume section, while Miss Grand Puerto Rico was victorious in the swimsuit round.

Image: Instagram/@yesayaxpageantry