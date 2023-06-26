Who Was Devraj Patel, YouTuber-comedian Who Died In Road Accident?

Quick links:
Devraj Patel died in a road accident on June 26 (Image: Devraj Patel/Instagram)
Popular YouTuber Devraj Patel died in a road accident on Monday (June 26). He rose to fame with his viral dialogue 'dil se bura lagta hai' which became a viral meme. On social media, Chattisgarh CM and and others mourned his untimely demise and offered their condolences.
3 things you need to know
Devraj was a resident of Mahasamund, Raipur. He was known for his comedy videos and his role in Bhuvan Bam starrer web series Dhindhora. It amassed over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He also enjoyed a substantial fan following on various social media platforms. His content was comedic, and his dialogue 'dil se bura lagta hai bhai' went viral. One of his popular videos featured a humorous encounter with Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who mourned his demise on social media.
On Instagram, Devraj connected with his fans and shared snippets from his life, creating a dedicated community of over 54K followers.
(File photo of Devraj Patel | Image: Devraj Patel/Instagram)
Hailing from Daab Pali village, Devraj Patel's family resided in Mahasamund district, where his father Ghanshyam Patel worked as a farmer. Devraj had a brother named Hemant Patel. He had relocated to Raipur for content creation. The road accident occurred while he was reportedly en route to film another video. Devraj had shared a reel on Instagram on Monday afternoon, just a few of hours before his death. "Lekin may cute hu na dosto?" he wrote in the caption. Take a look at his last Instagram post here:
Devraj's accident occurred near Labhandi area in Raipur after his bike collided with a speeding lorry. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed the news of his demise and shared a video of their encounter.