Who Were The Highest Paid YouTubers Of 2021? From MrBeast To Jake Paul Here's The List

Youtube is a platform that has served as a launchpad for the successful careers of many artists and it has given a platform to many budding talents. A lot of YouTubers have become successful and they are minting good income with their innovative content.

Recently, the estimated incomes of the Youtube stars were released by Forbes and here, we bring you the list of some of the highest-paid YouTubers who earn whopping figures.

Who is the highest-paid YouTuber?

Topping the list is Jimmy Donaldson, the 23-year-old American popularly known as MrBeast. Reportedly, he was YouTube's highest-earning content creator in 2021. His elaborate stunts have generated more than 10 billion views on youtube and earned him $54 million (Rs 401.68 crore). MrBeast is also famous for his big-money giveaways, stunts and charitable initiatives, including his viral video of Netflix most-watched show Squid Game, which awarded the winner a prize of $446,000.His YouTube channel currently has more than 88 million subscribers. He has overtaken 10-year-old toy reviewer Ryan Kaji, who usually tops the annual list.

Following MrBeast is Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber who is also a boxer by profession. He earned an estimated $45 million last year. Next in line is, game vlogger/comedian/podcaster Markiplier, with $38 million. After Markiplier comes the famous comedy stars Rhett and Link with $30 million, whose 'Good Mythical Morning' talk show on YouTube recently, celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Here is the full list of the highest-paid YouTubers along with their earings

According to Forbes, the estimated earnings of the YouTubers from Jan 1-Dec 31, 2021 are as follows:

1. MrBeast – $54 million

2. Jake Paul – $45 million

3. Markiplier – $38 million

4. Rhett & Link – $30 million

5. Unspeakable – $28.5 million

6. Like Nastya – $28 million

7. Ryan Kaji (Ryan’s World) – $27 million

8. Dude Perfect – $20 million

9. Logan Paul – $18 million

10. Preston – $16 million

(Image: @mrbeast/@jakepaul/@markiplier/Instagram)