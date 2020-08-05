'Who's The Boss' Reboot In Works, Cast Members Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Confirm The News

Who’s the Boss is one of the most popular sitcom’s of the 1980s. The show starring Tony Danza and Judith Light ran for a total of 8 seasons from 1984 to 1992. It featured Tony Danza as a single father. The fans of Who’s the Boss still remember the show and its unique and quirky characters.

Fans of Who’s the Boss are in for a big surprise as the original show’s cast members Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have announced Who’s the Boss reboot on their social media handles. The actors confirmed that Who’s the Boss reboot is currently in the works. Here is what the actors had to say about it.

Also Read | 'Moesha', 'Girlfriends' and other classic black sitcoms to stream on Netflix; see list

Also Read | 'Scrubs': The American sitcom will no longer feature THESE 3 episodes featuring blackface

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano confirm Who's the Boss reboot

On Tuesday, Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano took to their official social media handles and announced that a reboot to Who’s the Boss is currently in the making. Tony Danza took to his official Instagram account and shared some pictures from the original series Who’s The Boss. In the pictures, Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are seen in their characters from the show with other cast members. Tony Danza captioned the post as, Very excited to bring Who’s The Boss back to television! #whostheboss”.

Also Read | 'Friends' fans spot unique connection between the sitcom and 'Home Alone'

His co-star from the show Alyssa Milano also took to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans. She also posted a picture from the show and shared the exciting news in a long caption. Alyssa Milano exclaimed that she is very excited about Who’s The Boss reboot and she wanted to share this for a very long time.

She further mentioned that the makers and she feels this is the right time to tell the story of where the amazing characters are today. She further added that she is very happy about Who’s The Boss reboot and she cannot wait to share the stories of characters with everyone.

Also Read | Mumbai Police uses sitcom 'Friends' meme for Coronavirus advice, netizens say 'savage'

Also Read | 'Friends' Cast: List of actors and the characters they play on this popular sitcom

Who’s the Boss

The original show Who’s The Boss featured Tony Danza as the single father Tony Micelli. He transitions from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for advertising executive Angela Bower which was played by Judith Light. Alyssa Milano played the role of Tony Danza’s daughter Samantha.

Who’s The Boss reboot is expected to be a sequel to the original show. As per a report by Deadline, the show will take place 30 years after the show’s original events and will be centred around former Major League Baseball player and retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.