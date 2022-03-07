Women's Day 2022: Happy Women's Day Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings & Status

March 8, marked as International Women’s Day is a universal event that honours and celebrates women. International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world to commemorate women from all walks of life. The International Women's Day 2022 theme is about gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow that recognises and celebrates women and girls who are highlighting the issue of climate change, are taking the charge and leading. On the special occasion, here we have compiled Women's Day wishes, images and inspiring quotes for you to send across.
Women's Day 2022 Wishes
- On this special day, I want to let you know how important you are in my life, and thank you for all the support you have extended in my life. Happy International women’s day.
- Women are never weak because God has made them strong in every sense. Warm wishes on Women’s Day to all the women.
- There is nothing impossible in this world for a woman because she is born with the dedication to make everything possible. Happy International Women’s Day.
- If you are a woman, you have no idea how precious and important you are. Take care of yourself. Happy International Women’s Day.
- We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead. Happy Women’s Day!
- A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honoured, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form. Wishing you a Happy International Women’s Day!
- A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. Happy Women’s Day!
- There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.
Happy Women's Day 2022 Images
Inspiring quotes for Women's Day 2022
- "We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us": Indian educationist Savitribai Phule.
- "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception”: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former associate judge of the US Supreme Court.
- "To this day I believe we are here on planet earth to live, grow, and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people to enjoy freedom”: American civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
- “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half its citizens”: Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States.
- “No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men": Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.
- "There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf.
- "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.
- "I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Bronte.
Image: Shutterstock
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.